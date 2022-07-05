The chairmen from Community Development Districts 6 and 7 found some common ground to move toward an agreement for a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.
District 6, in May, initiated a conflict resolution process under Chapter 164 of the Florida statutes with the claim that its residents were being harmed financially by the refusal of the District 7 board to vote on the formation of a new PWAC for districts south of State Road 44.
John Calandro, chairman of District 6, and Jerry Vicenti, chairman of District 7, participated in a public meeting Friday, along with legal counsel for each district, to discuss their positions on this issue.
While they disagreed on the extent of the potential cost savings to each district under a new agreement, the two chairmen agreed in principle on several points and decided to continue the meeting at a future date.
