Villages residents living in the north side of the community soon will have even more convenient access to district services.
The Villages Community Development District is opening a customer service satellite office inside La Hacienda Recreation, with the official ribbon- cutting at 10 a.m. Monday. Staff at the new office will provide residents with information about the community, answer questions and ensure their needs are met.
Read this story and many others Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.