District offers answers about Brownwood windmill, water tower

Two landmarks at Brownwood Paddock Square were taken down last week as a precaution before the start of hurricane season.
Crews deconstructed the windmill and water tower after a recent inspection showed the wooden posts on the structures had decayed due to 10-plus years of weather, humidity, sun and water exposure, according to District Property Management.
District manager Kenny Blocker clarified information about who owns infrastructure at the squares and who is responsible for maintenance in those areas.
