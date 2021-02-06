District champs: VHS routs Crystal River

Members of The Villages High School girls varsity basketball team celebrate their district championship victory over Crystal River High School on Friday at The Villages High School.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Marquez Porter sought the refuge of his office — but they found him there, too. So, the second-year head coach of The Villages High School girls basketball team reluctantly let his girls see him cry. And what a well-deserved, shirt-soaking outpouring of emotion it was.

The Buffalo put yet another highlight into the most remarkable turnaround in program history, blowing out defending champion Crystal River in a 71-47 rout in the Class 4A-District 6 Tournament championship Friday night inside the VHS Athletic Center. Sophomore Zoe Tennell had a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Buffalo, who tallied a program-record 19th win this season after finishing 5-19 a year ago.

