District champs: VHS routs Crystal River

Marquez Porter sought the refuge of his office — but they found him there, too. So, the second-year head coach of The Villages High School girls basketball team reluctantly let his girls see him cry. And what a well-deserved, shirt-soaking outpouring of emotion it was.
The Buffalo put yet another highlight into the most remarkable turnaround in program history, blowing out defending champion Crystal River in a 71-47 rout in the Class 4A-District 6 Tournament championship Friday night inside the VHS Athletic Center. Sophomore Zoe Tennell had a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Buffalo, who tallied a program-record 19th win this season after finishing 5-19 a year ago.
