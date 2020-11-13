​District achieves millions in savings

Only a month into the new fiscal year, and the Village Community Development Districts is tracking even greater savings than it recorded the year before through increase efficiencies. District staff itemized around $51.5 million in savings for the year ended Sept. 30 on its annual “balanced scorecard” report to elected supervisors, committee members and residents. Those savings also have a positive impact resident pocketbooks, said District Manger Richard Baier. “All of these efficiencies add up to help us keep maintenance assessments as low as possible,” he said. The success of this collaboration among supervisors, committee members and District staff truly exceeds expectations, said Ann Forrester, chairwoman of the Amenity Authority Committee, which sets policy on amenities north of County Road 466.
