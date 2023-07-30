Distinguished Flying Cross Villages Chapter awards scholarship to VHS grad

Bridget Kenny, a 2023 graduate of The Villages High School, is presented with a scholarship from Dwight Moore, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident with The Distinguished Flying Cross Society Villages Chapter, after speaking with members during a meeting at Trinity Springs in Oxford.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Members of The Distinguished Flying Cross Villages Chapter shook Bridget Kenney’s hand and congratulated her on her future endeavors before presenting her with a $2,000 scholarship Monday.

During its monthly meeting at Trinity Springs, The Distinguished Flying Cross group awarded its second annual scholarship to the recent graduate of The Villages High School.

