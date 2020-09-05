Distanced billiards tournaments work for players

Billiards players finally can compete in tournaments again — safely, of course.
Ginger Eng began sponsoring socially distanced billiards tournaments about three months ago. Organizers match players and let them decide when and where to play so there aren’t as many people in the same space waiting to play each other.
Eng, of the Village of Summerhill, said she saw a need in her group of billiards players, Shooter Sisters, because many people were nervous about playing in large groups. She came up with the idea of matching players for games at their own leisure.
“With the pandemic going on, we’re not able to play pool on a scheduled basis because of restrictions,” she said. “We were able to have three or four girls play anywhere so there wasn’t a big group, though.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.