Display at home surprises Villager for her birthday

As the Villages shuttle entered Village of Bradford on the evening of March 8, Karen Bradley was right in the middle of bragging to other passengers about her wonderful neighbors.
When she saw lights and balloons, wind spinners and banners in her yard, she lost her train of thought.
“As we turned the corner, there’s my house, all lit up,” Bradley said. “The people in the van were totally shocked. It was just as cute as it could be.”
All of the colorful fuss was a big surprise for Bradley’s birthday, made possible by her neighbor, Carrie Lenz.
Bradley and her sister, Susan Walters, were returning home after spending a week in Tulsa.
“I was exhausted,” Bradley said.
They babysat for Walters’ 3-year-old granddaughter, Quinn, and the family’s pets, a 17-year-old dog and a 6-month-old puppy.
