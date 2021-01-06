Discover new ways to get active this year

Brent Sullivan’s balance issues caused him to do mostly non-active, indoor activities when he moved to The Villages. But then he saw a weight on the scale he hadn’t seen since his 20s after the pandemic nudged him into a new exercise routine. In June, he began walking in the pool and now does it around two to three hours a day. Florida is 13th in the U.S. for self-reported inactivity levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but residents of The Villages now have 100 places they can be the standout stars of the state, like Sullivan, with the recent opening of its 100th recreation facility — Aviary Recreation Center.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.