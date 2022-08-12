Diners to enjoy opera night at Lopez Country Club

The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra is getting creative with fundraising, bringing an intimate performance to a smaller venue than its usual home at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
The group will host “Opera Night at Legacy” at 4 and 6:45 p.m. Aug. 16 at Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club. Tickets are $99 each, and 20% of ticket sales will go to the orchestra.
“The Legacy Restaurant really wants to support the community, the arts and the Philharmonic,” music director Pasquale Valerio said.
Those attending will be treated to a three-course dinner along with performances by Aleksandra Vargas, Devin Eatmon and Victor Vidal, who all are resident artists of the orchestra. They will perform a mixture of light opera, Broadway tunes and some patriotic songs.
“They’re the ambassadors of the Philharmonic,” Valerio said.
Eatmon is a 2013 graduate of The Villages High School and was the first student from the school to receive a Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship from the Opera Club of The Villages.
Vargas is a classically trained singer and voice teacher, and Vidal, originally from Chile, also is a voice teacher.
In between sets, vocalist Mark Raisch will perform some of Frank Sinatra’s hits.
Eatmon, Vargas and Vidal performed a similar dinner show at a restaurant in Maitland and said it was well received.
