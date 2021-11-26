‘Different’ challenge awaits Buffalo

Richard Pettus hasn’t entirely been kept up at night this week trying to figure out how to slow down Cocoa.
The head coach of The Villages High School football team probably could use a few daytime naps, though.
Ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, the Tigers (9-1) present a Porsche-like challenge to Pettus and his Buffalo (11-0), as VHS travels to the Space Coast for its second regional final appearance in the past four years.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.