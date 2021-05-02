Did someone call a doctor?

Telemedicine had been slowly expanding for years — COVID-19 propelled it to the forefront of health care. In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services broadened access to telemedicine for Medicare beneficiaries in response to the pandemic. Data showed that between mid-March and mid-October in 2020, more than 24.5 million out of 63 million beneficiaries and enrollees got a Medicare telemedicine service, according to CMS. Locally, providers started offering patients the option of scheduling telemedicine appointments and researchers are finding ways to take virtual care to new heights.
