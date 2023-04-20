Diaper drive hoping to surpass its goal

Many parents know the fear of running out of diapers. The Lady Lake Kiwanis club is trying to help soothe that fear with its annual diaper drive.
The collection ends on May 1. Once all the diapers are counted they go to Young Children Priority One, a mission of the Florida Kiwanis Foundation.
The Foundation was created in 1971 to ensure the continued support of Florida’s youth.
