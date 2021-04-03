Dharma enables villager to connect with friends and remain positive

Mike Mocella, of the Village of Sanibel, started looking into dharma more than 20 years ago. He talks with friends weekly about dharma and they find it helps them handle stress in a more healthy way. The group will start seeing each other in person starting in April.

 Submitted photo

For more than 20 years, Michael Mocella has practiced dharma as a way to manage stress from things out of our control.

Dharma is an important philosophy in Eastern religions such as Hinduism and Buddhism.

Among the important aspects of dharma is the concept of always keeping your composure and learning to accept things you can’t control, Moscella said.

