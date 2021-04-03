Dharma enables villager to connect with friends and remain positive

For more than 20 years, Michael Mocella has practiced dharma as a way to manage stress from things out of our control.
Dharma is an important philosophy in Eastern religions such as Hinduism and Buddhism.
Among the important aspects of dharma is the concept of always keeping your composure and learning to accept things you can’t control, Moscella said.
