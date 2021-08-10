Development would bring housing, jobs to Coleman area

Plans filed with Sumter County officials illustrate a commitment to bring new houses for working families, create jobs, add commercial opportunities and multiplies the industrial park corridor emerging along U.S. Highway 301.
The proposed Coleman Ridge mixed-use development will include 550 single-family homes, up to 100,000 square feet of commercial development and up to 7 million square feet of industrial use.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.