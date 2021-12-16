Businesses and homebuilders who want to expand in Sumter County will be spared from a potentially crippling tax increase if county commissioners accept an offer from The Villages Developer — which has volunteered to pay a 40% increase in impact fees on each home it builds in the age-restricted community.
Newly elected members of the commission last month championed a reversal of the county’s longstanding pro-business strategy, seeking to raise road impact fees on all new homes and businesses countywide by almost double to triple the current rate.
The proposal spurred a massive outcry from county residents, builders, business leaders and economists who warned the increase would paralyze economic growth, especially while the region is still reeling from the pandemic’s catastrophic effect on Florida’s workforce.
Commissioners Craig Estep, Doug Gilpin and Garry Breeden voted to table the matter until July to study the potential fallout on projects large and small, including a new UF Health hospital that officials said would be jeopardized by millions of dollars in new fees.
The compromise proposed by The Villages Developer will be heard for voting consideration during the commission’s meeting Tuesday.
The offer to commissioners, obtained through a public records request by the Daily Sun, is signed by Gary L. Lester, vice president of The Villages for Community Relations, and reads as follows:
“In the interest of continuing the constructive partnership that exists between our Development and the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners and in support of the continued economic success of Sumter County, The Villages would like to enter into an agreement to voluntarily pay an additional 40% on the impact fees charged to our age-restricted dwellings (ARD). This voluntary agreement, changing the rate from 40% to approximately 56% of the maximum value, would extend through the life of the current road impact fee study and hold all other uses on the current fee schedule as is in the ordinance.
“While any increase in impact fees carries the risk of slowing economic growth which could lead to job loss, higher taxes, etc., we believe this measured approach minimizes that potential and is in the best overall interest of the county. By limiting increases to only age-restricted dwellings in The Villages Development, the commission would hopefully gain additional revenue while not adversely impacting those bringing the goods and services to the community that residents want. In particular, it supports initiatives like the new UF Health Hospital and other medical projects bringing improved and more accessible health care to our area.
“This measured approach also spares both commercial and residential development outside the Villages development from any other proposed impact fee increases. Growth is occurring throughout our county, and The Villages strongly supports that continued development. This targeted approach would not deter from that important activity.
“Finally, this agreement also supports workforce housing and industrial development consistent with the BOCC’s vision for diversifying our economy, broadening the county’s tax base and bringing additional high paying jobs to our area.
“The Villages is appreciative of the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners’ commitment to unifying our county while maintaining the growth that has given our citizens better services, lower taxes and broader career opportunities. We are committed to being a good partner in that work and offer this path forward in the spirit of compromise and continued cooperation.”
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.