Developer gains approval to build 1,260 homes

A major mixed-use development is moving forward in Wildwood after years of inactivity.
Wildwood city commissioners on Monday unanimously approved an amendment to a previous development plan for Twisted Oaks Pointe that will clear the way for 1,260 homes in addition to commercial and industrial opportunities. The 387-acre development will be west of U.S. Highway 301, south of County Road 462 and east of CR 209.
The developer has announced plans for 735 single-family homes, 248 townhomes and 277 apartments. In addition, 162,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space is planned.
The project represents the largest residential development approved by the Wildwood commission this year. It adds to the 336 single-family homes, 982 apartments and 534 townhomes that have been approved in 2022.
Several projects approved by the commission in 2021 are now nearing completion including 244 units at West Village Apartments, 294 apartments at The Mark at Wildwood, and 71 single-family homes at Wildwood Landing. A second phase of Wildwood Landing is going through the approval process.
Wildwood continues to lead the way in the county’s push to meet demands for more workforce housing.
