Details key for Gilchrist’s growth

Buffalo quarterback Joe Gilchrist returns as starting quarterback for The Villages High School next season

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

When asked to evaluate his performance as first-year starting quarterback of The Villages High School football team last fall, Joe Gilchrist graded himself on a bit of a circumstantial curve.

“I think I was a B, maybe a C … actually, it was a tough year with COVID and everything, so I’ll go with a B,” Gilchrist said. “I did a lot of good stuff, but there’s still so many areas I can improve. I know that and I know it starts with the little things — the little details can always be improved and made better.”

The rising senior got a better evaluation from his head coach, Richard Pettus, who looked beyond the 60% completion percentage (44-of-73), 574 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in Gilchrist’s six starts as a junior last season.

