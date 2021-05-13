Details key for Gilchrist’s growth

When asked to evaluate his performance as first-year starting quarterback of The Villages High School football team last fall, Joe Gilchrist graded himself on a bit of a circumstantial curve.
“I think I was a B, maybe a C … actually, it was a tough year with COVID and everything, so I’ll go with a B,” Gilchrist said. “I did a lot of good stuff, but there’s still so many areas I can improve. I know that and I know it starts with the little things — the little details can always be improved and made better.”
The rising senior got a better evaluation from his head coach, Richard Pettus, who looked beyond the 60% completion percentage (44-of-73), 574 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in Gilchrist’s six starts as a junior last season.
