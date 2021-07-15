Despite declines, Florida orange growers upbeat

Orange growers ended this year’s season on a sour note, but anticipate a sweeter 2022. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued its last outlook of the 2020-21 citrus growing season. Despite showing a slight increase in orange production from the previous month’s forecast to 52.8 million boxes, the overall harvest is still down from the 2019-20 season, when growers produced 67.4 million boxes of oranges, according to USDA data. Despite this season’s declining production, Florida’s citrus industry also sees positives on the horizon.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.