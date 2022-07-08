DeSoto for Non-Profits honors founder with fundraisers

The giving spirit of the founder of the DeSoto for Non-Profits group continues to make its mark on the community even after her death.
DeSoto for Non-Profits recently collected a dozen boxes filled with items for the cancer treatment unit at UF Health The Villages Hospital in honor of the group’s founder, Jacci Bonfiglio-Naja, who died in April 2021 from ovarian cancer.
“She was quite the inspiration,” group leader Jeanne Furlani said. “She still is.”
The group organizes multiple fundraisers each year, collecting everything from money to items like pajamas, school supplies and more for those in need. This time the group gathered blankets, pudding and fruit cups, crossword puzzle books and more to give to the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation for patients in the hospital’s cancer treatment unit.
“We wanted to support those receiving cancer treatment because of Jacci and how prevalent cancer is in The Villages,” said Furlani, of the Village of Fenney.
