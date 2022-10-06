DeSoto delivers 45 boxes of food to Hope Lutheran

DeSoto For Non-Profits, a charitable club in The Villages, held a food drive Sept. 17 at Ednas' On The Green to support the pantry. Unbeknownst to both the club and Hope Lutheran at the time, Hurricane Ian would make landfall in Florida about 10 days later. Anita Dillman, a coordinator of the pantry Hope Lutheran operates at its Lake Weir campus, said the timing was perfect as the food that was collected helped replenish the pantry's shelves in time for hurricane preparation. "We love how generous our community is,” she said.DeSoto For Non-Profits co-leader Jeanne Furlani said the group collected 45 boxes of food for the pantry as well as $225 during the drive. All of the proceeds were donated that same day.
