DeSantis: Stay vigilant ahead of storm

Emergency officials across Florida are on alert after Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday in the Gulf.
The storm is on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S., the National Hurricane Center said.
The Sumter County Commission has called a special meeting for 1 p.m. today to discuss a local declaration of emergency.
Villages District officials are also meeting this morning to determine next steps on keeping the community safe.
At a Sunday afternoon briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis noted that much uncertainty remains in the forecast, but residents should stay informed as Idalia progresses.
“This thing hasn’t even gotten to Cuba yet, and the water in the Gulf is very, very warm and so that will provide some fuel for this thing to pick up some more speed,” DeSantis said.
