DeSantis, Rubio win key endorsements in law enforcement

Most Florida sheriffs are letting voters know who they want to win in this year’s big state races: Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio.
Many of the state’s sheriffs came out in support of the two Republican incumbents last week, highlighting a long history of positioning themselves as friends of law enforcement.
DeSantis won the endorsements of 59 of Florida’s 67 sheriffs and Rubio won 55 at the same time as the Florida Sheriffs Association Winter Conference in Jacksonville.
