Demand outstrips supply of oranges

Citrus growers statewide continue seeing smaller harvests. The latest seasonal outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests that orange growers continue to face a long road ahead in overcoming low production yields. And that’s despite ongoing scientific advancements and innovations in the fight against citrus greening, the disease that decimated Florida’s orange groves over the last decade and a half. Production is forecast to drop to 56 million boxes by the end of the season, the USDA forecast stated. That’s down 2% from the October outlook and 17% from the 2019-20 final production. The growing pains prove a challenge for Bill Reed, a Weirsdale citrus grower whose farm, Hilltop Groves, includes fresh-picked and pick-your-own oranges and grapefruits. What he’s able to grow right now makes it worth it to keep growing citrus. But he fears his production could reach a point where he can’t keep up with the property values and the cost of controlling citrus greening.
