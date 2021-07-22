As hospitalizations for COVID-19 increase in The Villages, the surging delta variant now accounts for 36.1% of cases in Florida, more than any other type. The delta variant now accounts for 83% of infections in the U.S. and 79% of cases in the Southeast, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Less than two months ago, it was just 10% of cases. The delta variant is widely acknowledged by experts as more quickly transmissible, especially among unvaccinated people. Florida’s latest number of delta cases is slightly more than 22 percentage points higher than its rate of 13.4% two weeks ago, similar to the increase across the southeast region. But local and regional experts admit the percentage could be even higher, because of a natural lag in reporting data for testing and for variants, as well as inconsistent analysis from counties.
Read this story and many others in THursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.