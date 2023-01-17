Delegations offer preview of new legislative session

Legislators will return to the state capital on March 7 for this year’s regular session.

Legislators returning to Tallahassee this year will carry many  potential local infrastructure and growth projects with them.  

County and municipal officials, as well as their constituents, met with state legislators over the past several days to ask for support funding projects and passing legislation, especially regarding infrastructure plans. 

Those legislative delegation meetings allowed county residents and officials opportunities to voice their concerns and priorities before their representatives start the March session.

