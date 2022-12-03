Deion Sanders ready for prime time coaching gig

Looking at Deion Sanders these days, it’s easy to get lost in the exterior fluff.
If you brush through the excess swagger, comb through his daily — albeit mostly inspirational — social media posts and don’t get lost in the pearly-white smile between a mostly gray beard that he flashes in front of any television camera, you’ll find a pretty good football coach.
Sure, “Coach Prime,” as he likes to be called now, is still the confidence-bordering-egotistical and attention-seeking guy we knew during his 14-year NFL career and overlapping 9-year Major League Baseball career.
But also in typical “Neon Deion” fashion, he’s actually pretty good at what he’s doing.
Sanders, 55, has been in the headlines recently as it was confirmed — by Coach Prime himself — that he has been offered multiple Division-I coaching jobs. Among them: Cincinnati, Colorado and South Florida.
Charles Barkley, one of Auburn’s most famous and boisterous alumni, went on record to say he wanted the Tigers to bring in Coach Prime before the school hired Hugh Freeze away from Liberty University.
But while a lot of people think these schools — specifically USF and Colorado, which went a combined 2-22 this season — are just looking for publicity, they’re also seeking a coach that can help them win football games.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.