Defense lifts Buffalo to season’s first win

A strong game from the Buffalo defense carried The Villages High School to their first win of the season — a 22-12 win over host Inverness Citrus Friday. “These kids played great tonight. They deserve all the success they got,” said Buffalo football coach Richard Pettus. “That was the main thing tonight: get the W.” The first few drives were back-and-forth, with VHS (1-2) and Citrus trading opening interceptions. Citrus (0-3) had its next drive end with a punt that Ryan Wilkins took 45 yards to the Hurricane 15-yard line.
