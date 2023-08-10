Defense keys Pirates’ Division 2 championship

The adage “defense wins championships” proved to be true during Wednesday’s Division 2 Postseason Championship game.
The Pirates defeated the Mets 14-7 and earned the championship crown at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex thanks to a stellar defensive performance and some timely hitting.
“We won the championship; what’s not to be proud of?” said Pirates manager Don Mulneix, of the Village of Tall Trees. “It’s just amazing.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
