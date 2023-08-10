Defense keys Pirates’ Division 2 championship

Charlie Cook, center, of the Pirates celebrates with teammates Walt Farnsworth, left, and Paul Brocato after their win over the Mets in the Division 2 championship softball game at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

The adage “defense wins championships” proved to be true during Wednesday’s Division 2 Postseason Championship game.

The Pirates defeated the Mets 14-7 and earned the championship crown at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex thanks to a stellar defensive performance and some timely hitting.

“We won the championship; what’s not to be proud of?” said Pirates manager Don Mulneix, of the Village of Tall Trees. “It’s just amazing.”

