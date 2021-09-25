Defense helps Buffalo dust Jackets, Go to 4-0

The Villages High School football program waited 20 years to play Leesburg.
On Friday night at Hubert O. Dobney Stadium, the Buffalo welcomed themselves with one of the rudest introductions imaginable.
Leesburg played as many quarterbacks (four) as first downs gained (four) in a first-ever meeting dominated by VHS defensively, as the Buffalo rolled to a 35-6 road victory in a battle of unbeatens in Leesburg.
VHS (4-0) held Leesburg (3-1) to just 60 yards of total offense — highlighted by minus-20 yards rushing — while tearing up the Yellow Jackets’ depth chart at quarterback with seven sacks and two interceptions defensively.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.