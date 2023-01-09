Deep Sea Fishing Club gets new vice president

Clubs in The Villages run on volunteers.
Without residents stepping up and taking charge of positions that someone needs to do, there would be no clubs. The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club is no exception and as of Jan. 1, Gaylon Thompson is the club’s new vice president. A role he is excited for.
“It gives me a chance to do one of the things I enjoy, which is fishing,” said Thompson, of the Village of St. Charles. “And to help provide trip availability to all the other members of the club.”
Thompson has been a member of the club for the past six years and never held an office before, but was helping with the club’s website. When the position of vice president opened up, he was asked if he was interested in the role. Thompson figured it would be something he would enjoy and was elected for the position after running unopposed.
Thompson is no stranger to leadership roles. He is a retired sheriff’s deputy from Kansas and was part of “numerous” clubs and various roles over the years.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.