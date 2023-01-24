Decorating Divas support Villagers for Veterans’ Housing Projects

Members of the Decorating Divas South want to make sure the female veterans who will live at Ashley’s Cottage and Ashley’s House feel at home, whether it is through the paint colors they choose or the couch they put in the living room.
So the club is once again partnering with Villagers for Veterans — this time to help support the house and cottage projects. The home design and decor club will provide items for the house and fundraising for the project.
“We believe their cause is such a viable one,” said Kathy Barrett, president of Decorating Divas South. “We believe in what they are doing, so it is very easy to drum up support for them.”
