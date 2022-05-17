Debi Lytle is the Villages Art League's artist of the month

Debi Lytle wears many hats, and she likes to paint them in her artwork.
When she started out painting people, she tended to obscure the faces with hats.
“Once I got better, the hats came up more,” the Village of Belle Aire resident said.
The Villages Art League has chosen Lytle as its Artist of the Month for May.
“I’m honored and humbled at the same time,” Lytle said.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
