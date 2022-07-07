Deaf steersperson sets the pace for Leatherneck Warriors dragon boat team

Mary Wilson is possibly the first and only deaf steersperson in the dragon boating world. “Dragon boat has given me meaning, motivation, patience and keeps me going,” said Wilson, of the Village of Belvedere.
“I never dreamt about being the first one, but I want to show people deaf people can do anything. I know more deaf people can do it, no question.”
Wilson has been participating in the sport for 10 years with the Leatherneck Warriors. The steersperson is the team member at the back of the boat, steering and giving commands.
When Wilson moved into the role, she had to learn how to communicate with the team.
“I couldn’t hear what the team was saying, so I had to rely on the person in front of me and their body movement,” she said. “I have to know when to slow down and speed up.”
Though it was difficult in the beginning, Wilson now says it is easy.
