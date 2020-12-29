Day-breakers, volunteers spend holiday time together

The deadline was mid-November for volunteers of Day-Break Club of The Villages to sign up to “Adopt a Day-Breaker.”
Since caregivers and day-breakers can’t gather for regular meetings, in which volunteers entertain partners while caregivers take a break, the volunteers have missed helping others.
As a volunteer coordinator who sits on the board, Cindy Warner asked members of the club if they wanted to choose a day-breaker to do something with, like bring a meal or visit for a while, while socially distancing.
The idea is that the volunteer comes up with something simple and meaningful with the aim to brighten the day-breaker’s day while giving the caregiver a chance to do something on their own for a while.
