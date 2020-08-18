Day-Break club begins virtual events

Mickey the Yorkie pulled a wagon full of toys over to a Christmas tree. Lollie the Pekingese hopped into bed and rolled up in a blanket to hurry the night along, waiting for Santa to come.
The two celebrity dogs from the Dynamic Dog Club were making guest appearances at the first-ever virtual meeting for the Day-Break club, a respite care group. With the theme “Christmas in August,” the Aug. 11 event included Christmas sing-alongs led by local singer Billie Thatcher. Also featured were exercises to music and sports trivia.
Bud Stegmeyer, of the Village of Piedmont, is caregiver to his wife, Sophie. Both of them were in attendance.
