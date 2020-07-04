Daughter, neighbors make Mom’s big day memorable

When Lora Compton and her mother, Mary Sue Compton, moved into their Village of DeSoto home in February, they didn’t know anyone. A few weeks later, The Villages and Florida started closing to keep people safe during the pandemic. Because of the circumstances, Mary Sue realized she would be celebrating her 95th birthday without many other people. Lora and Mary Sue’s neighbor, Beverly Spangler, welcomed the two women into their neighborhood and invited Lora to get to know each other better over a cup of coffee. Thanks to Spangler, Mary Sue was met with more than 50 golf carts on her birthday, June 21, filled with new friends who wanted to make sure she was loved on her big day.
