Daughter continues mother's legacy

Six months has gone by since Wildwood resident Katrina Brooks lost her battle with breast cancer.
Brooks was a dedicated advocate who started a breast cancer awareness walk three years ago, and her daughter took on the role of coordinating this year’s walk, held Oct. 22 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Brooks’ honor.
“My mother was diagnosed with Stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer back in 2019, and six months prior to my mother being diagnosed with it, it was found that my grandmother had the same kind of cancer as well,” Keyana Solomon said. “So, back then, they were both battling it at the same time, and she noticed that no one was really having a walk, so she decided to bring awareness to the cause.”
This year’s walk was considered a celebration, with everyone dressed in pink in honor of those who have succumbed to breast cancer, those who still are fighting it and those who are survivors. A balloon release and a kickball tournament also were part of the event.
