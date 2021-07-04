Clay Bolus can still remember the moment he decided to start a couples dart group. In his mind he can see himself sitting at the table and thinking of how he would get it started.
Eight years later, Clay and his wife, Ann, still play darts every week with their friends.
Clay is the leader of the Darts for Couples beginner group, which meets every Monday night at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.