DAR celebrates pairing of service dog, veteran

Two years of training paid off for Darcy the dog and her new veteran handler.
On Dec. 13, the Daughters of The American Revolution John Bartram chapter celebrated the ceremony for Peighton Carter and Darcy.
The chapter sponsored Darcy for more than two years, provided the finances for all her training, veterinary bills, food and other costs while she was trained with the Patriot Service Dogs program. Geri Stekel, of the program, was the liaison and updated the chapter on Darcy’s progress.
