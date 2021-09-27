Dancers delight Villagers during show at Sharon

As the curtains rose, eight dancers with the Jon Lehrer Dance Company held a stately pose, gaze angled toward the audience as if demanding its attention. And they kept that attention with a captivating performance on Thursday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Formed in 2007, The New York based company has received national and international acclaim. The performance (starring company members Cristiana Cavallo, Gabrielle DiNizo, Patrick Piras, Nathan Rommel, Myles Mungo, Mamiko Nakatsugawa, Aoi Ohno and Richard Sayama) marked the company’s first Sharon appearance.
And it achieved the company’s signature combination of athleticism, artistry and accessibility.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.