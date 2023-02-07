Dance instructor extols exercise benefits of ballet

To understand the benefits of ballet, there’s no better place to start than with two contradictory concepts—a football field and Edward Villella.
In a 1982 issue of the Journal of Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, Villella—himself a former boxing champion, ballet dancer, and ballet choreographer who was considered one of the best of his time — was shown instructing members of the West Point Military Academy football team on ballet techniques, comparing the conditioning required for the classical dance form to that of the pigskin sport.
The lesson to be learned was that ballet and its principles, centered on absolute correctness and an underlying sense of grace, could be applied for the improvement of any sport.
