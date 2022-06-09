Dance group performs for social clubs

The Chinese Asian Dance Performing Group tours the community, bringing traditional songs and dances from multiple countries, including China, Cambodia, Vietnam and India. The group performs for various social groups throughout the year. The group performed for the African-American Club in 2020 at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex and, more recently, the group put on a show for the Bayport Villas Social Club on March 14.
