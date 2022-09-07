Dance company involves local students in performance

A professional dance company is taking time out of its busy touring schedule to make connections with local students.
The Jon Lehrer Dance Company will perform Saturday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, and The Villages High School students will open the show.
“This gives them a taste of what it’s like to do professional choreography,” company founder Jon Lehrer said.
Lehrer and his dance company taught master classes at The Villages Charter Middle School and The Villages High School leading up to this weekend’s performance at 7 p.m. Saturday.
A select group of students will open the show with the company’s routine titled “Solstice,” which the company performed in the finale of its first show in The Villages last year.
