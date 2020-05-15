Dance brings Villages couple together

He was a pilot; she was a flight attendant. But the day Frank Olive and Mollie McCarthy met, he was just a passenger on the plane.
“I was going to go to the bathroom, but I didn’t know if it was occupied, so I just waited to see if anyone would come out,” said Olive. “While I was doing that, I started talking to her.”
“I knew no one was in the bathroom, so I was like, ‘Well, shoot. He likes me. He’s just up here talking to me,’” said McCarthy.
McCarthy and Olive, of the Village of Hemingway, ended up going out dancing that night. Dancing is now a big part of their relationship.
After moving to The Villages in 2009, McCarthy joined Music in Motion, and Olive was enlisted to help out backstage.
