Daily driveway social sustains neighborhood of Reedy Creek

As the sun hung low in the sky, neighbors on Reedy Creek Place trickled over to Ed Hagerty’s driveway with lawn chairs in hand. Spreading out six feet apart between two driveways, they caught up on the day’s news. Since mid-March this has been the daily ritual for the Village of St. Charles residents, so the neighbors, who cruise together, golf together and attend concerts together can still convene for some quality time. Since then they have celebrated birthdays, holidays, and when they don’t have an occasion to celebrate, they make one up. The Daily Sun asked the neighbors on July 30 what the daily driveway social means to them.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.