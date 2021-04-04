Dachshunds get into the Easter spirit with their owners

As Mollie sprinted across the grass toward her human, Bonnie Confessore, of the Village of Ashland, her pink and blue ruffled dress was a blur. And the pink bunny ears on top of her head flopped sideways. None of that feminine fuss stopped Mollie’s competitive spirit, though.
She won the wiener run.
“They are very intelligent and very protective,” Anne Dobkin said of the breed.
Three years ago, Dobkin, who resides in the Village of Pennecamp, founded the Dachshund Club.
“Dachshunds are also stubborn,” she added with a laugh as she looked down at her long- haired dachshund, named Mollee.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.