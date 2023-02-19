Dachshunds find love through dating game

Dressed in hearts, glitter and sequins, dozens of dachshunds gathered to find their Valentine through a dating game. Tails wagging, they eagerly greeted everyone who passed by them while waiting for the big event near the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing on Monday. “The game is called ‘Meet Your Match,’” said club leader Anne Dobkin, of the Village of Pennecamp. “If a boy dog sniffs a girl dog, he gets a rose, and then they both get treats.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.