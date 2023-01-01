Dachshund duo thriving in loving home

Daisy was 4 years old when she was abandoned by her previous owners in their backyard, along with six other dogs. Today, she is a happy, healthy pup in a loving home. For Phil and Brenda Sencer, of the Village of Sanibel, it’s been a long journey since adopting her. The couple found Daisy when they were both facing difficult losses — which they overcame together, as a newfound family.
