Dachshund Club's Weiner Roast brings out festive pooches, owners

Gracie, owned by Village Palo Alto residents Dick and Maggie Dumas, participates Thursday in the All-American Wiener Roast hosted by the Dachshund Club of The Villages at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Decked out in red, white and blue decorations, The Dachshund Club of The Villages prepared for its biggest event of the year.

With dressed-up dogs and their owners filling the room, the sounds of excitement echoed through the room.

On Tuesday, the club held its All-American Wiener Roast at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex. The event featured a wiener race, silent auction, musical chairs with owners and dachshunds alike, and cookout-style food.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.