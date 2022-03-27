Dachshund Club's Weiner Roast brings out festive pooches, owners

Decked out in red, white and blue decorations, The Dachshund Club of The Villages prepared for its biggest event of the year.
With dressed-up dogs and their owners filling the room, the sounds of excitement echoed through the room.
On Tuesday, the club held its All-American Wiener Roast at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex. The event featured a wiener race, silent auction, musical chairs with owners and dachshunds alike, and cookout-style food.
